Cubs' Willson Contreras, Adbert Alzolay Close to Coming Off IL

The tabs on Cubs prospects and minor league stuff had really built up on me, so I needed to park them all somewhere …. ⇒ Adbert Alzolay (hamstring) made his first rehab start last night for Iowa, completing his scheduled two innings having allowed four earned runs on three hits (including a homer), a walk, and a HBP. Not exactly what you’d want to see in the results department, but that wasn’t really the point for Alzolay, who threw 38 pitches. The point is to get out there and throw your normal stuff (sounds like his mid-90s velocity was normal), and then see how the body recovers the next couple days. Obviously Alzolay had hit a rough patch even before the injury, so you don’t hate that he was getting this opportunity to pause and reset in any case. But, once he starts ramping back up deeper into games at Iowa (next two starts maybe?), you’d certainly like to see better results.