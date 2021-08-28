Cancel
Cubs' Willson Contreras, Adbert Alzolay Close to Coming Off IL

By Tim Stebbins
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCubs expecting Contreras, Alzolay back from IL soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is nearing a return to the Cubs after completing a full series of baseball activities on Friday. Contreras, the last remaining member of the Cubs' former All-Star core, has been on the 10-day injured...

