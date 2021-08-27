Cancel
Traffic Accidents

'I was able to have my happily ever after' - Bride stranded on A1 after crash thanks firefighters for saving her wedding day

Sunderland Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBride-to-be Rachel was left fearing she would miss her big day when she and her bridal party were caught up in the tailbacks caused by a three-vehicle crash on the A1 near Darlington on Friday, August 20. Rachel and her bridesmaids were on their way to the wedding when they...

