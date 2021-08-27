Cancel
Huskies kick off 2021 season with a sweep

By Sydney Nash The Daily
The Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 4 Washington volleyball team started its season off on a high Friday, where it swept Ohio (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) in its first game of the year. Picking up right where they left off, last season’s leading hitters junior Claire Hoffman and senior Samantha Drechsel found the first kills for the Huskies (1-0) to start the first set. Although Ohio managed to go on a run in the first and get off to a strong start in the second, the UW held control of each set's final points and took all three.

