Halo Infinite Dev Gives Details On Battle Pass Progression, Including No “Per-Match XP” At Launch

While it seemed that the game was in danger of yet another delay, it was confirmed earlier this month that Halo Infinite would still be making 2021 at the tail end. While it will lack some key modes and features, the base campaign and multiplayer will be here in December. Speaking of the latter, like so many other multiplayer experiences, Infinite‘s will be more involved with things like Battle Passes and seasons. There’s still a lot of questions about how that will look and work, and today we got a few details, though it may be some that fans might be sour on.