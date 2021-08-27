Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Winchester News Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith rooms filled with donations and volunteers coming into help, a refugee resettlement agency in Seattle is scrambling to help families arriving from Afghanistan. (Aug. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8c7be1d6693c4b54b173b1fa499ec95c.

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Volunteers#Refugee Resettlement#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Agencies Prepare To Welcome Afghan Refugees ‘Within Weeks'

The Chicago area could start welcoming Afghanistan refugees in less than two weeks, according to local resettlement agencies processing evacuees from the country. Jims Porter with RefugeeOne said at least three families are confirmed to be resettled within the coming weeks. RefugeeOne is working with them to link them with career, medical and mental health services.
Advocacywgnradio.com

World Relief Chicagoland talks helping Afghan refugees

Refugees are now seeking shelter in different countries after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, was joined by Nathan White. Nathan is the Development Director of World Relief Chicagoland. The two discussed the Afghan crisis and the acclamation of refugees. Nathan also shared how people can help and what resources are needed in Chicagoland.
Elkhart, IN95.3 MNC

Elkhart Common Council member helping Afghan refugees

An Elkhart Common Council member has spent the past several days providing medical support to Afghan refugees being flown from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to The Elkhart Truth. It was the 12th disaster response for Councilmen Aaron Mishler who is a nurse...
Philadelphia, PA6abc

How to help Afghan refugees evacuees to Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA -- Officials are asking for the public's help as hundreds of Afghan evacuees arrive and resettle in the Philadelphia region. As of August 28, Philadelphia officials reports that 505 total evacuees came through PHL via two aircraft. Several hundred more evacuees are anticipated to arrive on three aircraft sometime Sunday.
Fort Mccoy, WIwpr.org

Agencies, Nonprofits Coordinate Donations To Aid Afghan Refugees At Fort McCoy

Efforts are underway to collect donations for Afghan refugees who are currently staying at Fort McCoy, many of whom left Afghanistan with just the clothes on their backs. Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families are coordinating efforts to provide donations for families along with the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse and veteran-led nonprofit group Team Rubicon.
PoliticsWinchester News Gazette

Lessons from Vietnam: Afghans will flee for years

The chaotic and bloody evacuation ending to the Afghan war left stranded hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghans. Historians warn lessons from the similarly chaotic end to the Vietnam War include decades of refugees seeking safety. (Aug. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
MilitaryWinchester News Gazette

Last US planes have flown out of Kabul

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a important chapter in U.S. military history. (Aug. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9d79154fee2d43d58a924321bca79442.
MilitaryDaily Gate City

US building 'small cities' at bases for Afghans

U.S. military bases housing Afghanistan evacuees are building their own city-type leadership organizations to deal with sanitation, food and other challenges as the numbers of Afghans coming into the U.S. grows. (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Foreign PolicyWinchester News Gazette

Blinken: US will learn from lessons in Afghanistan

America's top diplomat, Antony Blinken, says the State Department is committed to learning the lessons of 20 years of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan. (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4c5b51151e844c05bfffc82513673355.
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The letter of the month beseeches us to welcome Afghan refugees | Letters

As a Vietnam vet I feel empathy for my brothers and sisters who served in Afghanistan. I remember the feeling, watching Vietnamese hang from the skids of the helicopters evacuating the American Embassy in Saigon. Now the pundits and public try to dissect the situation for blame. I’m over the blame game already. It was a bipartisan national mistake. So, what does the future hold? I’m here to point out that while the suffering we’ve witnessed this past week has been horrible, there is at least one bright ray of hope. My recovery came when I thought about the Vietnamese who surround me. (Full disclosure, my sister-in-law is Vietnamese.) Several times each week on my morning walk I pass a Vietnamese church. We also have a majestic Buddhist temple largely built by the Vietnamese. We see the Vietnamese markets and who among us has not met successful, kind Vietnamese who make such a great contribution to our community? Many are doctors, dentists and other professionals. I see these wonderful people making St. Petersburg a better place to live. I was not a sucker, nor were the men and women who went to Afghanistan. The wave of refugees to come will enhance, not diminish, us. We should not bring the Afghans here out of simple guilt. We should rejoice in the work ethic and appreciation the Afghans will bring to our nation. They will make us better.
MilitaryWinchester News Gazette

Top US general thanks troops at base in Germany

The top U.S. military general has thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others over the past several weeks. (Sept. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
U.S. PoliticsWinchester News Gazette

WH: 'Small number' of Americans in Afghanistan

As America's 20-year war in Afghanistan entered its final hours Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “a small number” of Americans were believed to still want to get out of the country. (Aug. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...

Comments / 0

Community Policy