Hochul working with New York legislative leaders to call special session on eviction moratorium

Senate Democratic Majority To Pass Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium Extension During Extraordinary Session. (Albany, NY) In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to vacate President Biden’s eviction moratorium, just weeks after ruling against a key provision of New York’s eviction moratorium, the urgency of effective housing relief has never been greater. After serious delays in the previous administration’s rollout of the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CERAP), an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium is the only way to ensure that New Yorkers are not left on the streets in the midst of a global pandemic. In addition to extending the residential eviction moratorium, the legislation passed today will extend the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, the residential foreclosure moratorium, the eviction and foreclosure moratorium for small businesses, expand CERAP, and extend virtual meetings for state and local government.