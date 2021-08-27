Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Center Square

Hochul working with New York legislative leaders to call special session on eviction moratorium

By Delphine Luneau
Posted by 
The Center Square
The Center Square
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday afternoon that she’s in talks with state legislative leaders to call a special session to address a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday on eviction moratoriums. "I am in talks with the Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker to call...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evictions#Economy#Special Session#U S Supreme Court#Senate#Assembly#The Supreme Court#Congress#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#House
Related
Politicswrfalp.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Extending Virtual Access to Public Meetings

The law allows New Yorkers to virtually participate in local government meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation, which was initially implemented by Executive Order during last year’s State of Emergency, allows state and local government meetings that are normally held in person to be held remotely instead, as long as the public has the ability to view or listen to the meeting and as long as the meeting is recorded and later transcribed. Hochul said this statutory change will reduce the need for congregation at public meetings while the Delta variant is prevalent, while ensuring public business can continue.
Congress & Courtsnysenate.gov

Senate Democratic Majority To Pass Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium Extension During Extraordinary Session

Senate Democratic Majority To Pass Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium Extension During Extraordinary Session. (Albany, NY) In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to vacate President Biden’s eviction moratorium, just weeks after ruling against a key provision of New York’s eviction moratorium, the urgency of effective housing relief has never been greater. After serious delays in the previous administration’s rollout of the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CERAP), an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium is the only way to ensure that New Yorkers are not left on the streets in the midst of a global pandemic. In addition to extending the residential eviction moratorium, the legislation passed today will extend the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, the residential foreclosure moratorium, the eviction and foreclosure moratorium for small businesses, expand CERAP, and extend virtual meetings for state and local government.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Gov. Hochul plans special session in Albany over COVID ‘eviction crisis’

Gov. Hochul on Friday called for a special session of the state legislature to address a potential “eviction crisis” after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a nationwide ban on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. After blasting the court for what she called an “appalling and insensitive” ruling, the newly minted New York governor said she will meet with fellow Democratic leaders of the ...
Public Healthnewsandguts.com

NY’s New Governor Acknowledges Andrew Cuomo’s Administration Undercounted COVID Deaths

New York’s new Governor Kathy Hochul is making good on a promise that “transparency will be the hallmark” of her administration. On her first day in office, her administration revealed that there were almost 12,000 more deaths in New York state than Andrew Cuomo’s administration officially admitted. Hochul told MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “We’re now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what’s being displayed by the CDC.”
Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Getting New York Marijuana Legalization Rolling Is A ‘Priority’ New Governor’s Office Says

The newly inaugurated governor of New York is committed to expediently filling regulatory positions to implement marijuana legalization in the state, her office says. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) this week after he resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal, was supportive of the legislature’s passage of the adult-use legalization bill this year. While her predecessor faced criticism as negotiations with lawmakers on potential appointments stalled, the new governor is now talking the helm and discussing how to move the process forward with leaders.
New York City, NYThe Daily News Online

New York leaders welcome Gov. Hochul

Leaders throughout New york sent out congratulatory messages to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, some just minutes after she became the state’s first female governor at 12:01 a.m. The messages came from both sides of the political aisle, with some such as state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and Assemblyman...
Public HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

BREAKING: New Governor Reveals 12,000 COVID-19 Deaths Not Reported by Cuomo Administration

Governor Kathy Hochul has revealed nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor. New data released last night showed nearly 55,400 people have died from COVID in New York-based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC. On his final day in office Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported only 43,400 people had died from the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy