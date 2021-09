On Aug. 16, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor spaces within city limits, regardless of individual vaccination status. The policy comes in response to a rise in Delta variant COVID-19 cases both around the country and especially here in North Carolina. On Aug. 4 Governor Roy Cooper announced that while a statewide mask mandate is “still on the table,” and that his administration’s “primary focus is going to be on vaccinations.”