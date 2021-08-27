Cancel
Dallas, TX

MySweetOpportunity: Angels Among Us

By Jeanne Prejean
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer Executive Director Leslie Ficke,. “To commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during the month of September, Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer will hold its second annual ‘Angels Among Us’ Dallas campaign co-chaired by Jenny Saphier and Chad Barrett. This initiative will help spread awareness and support for Clayton Dabney’s mission to provide anonymous financial assistance to families with a child in the final stages of terminal cancer.

