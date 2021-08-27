Cancel
New Castle County, DE

Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central New Castle County in northern Delaware * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 610 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Middletown, Mount Pleasant, Saint Georges, Glasgow, Bear, and Odessa.

alerts.weather.gov

Middletown, DE
New Castle County, DE
Delaware State
Saint Georges, DE
Odessa, DE
Bear, DE
Glasgow, DE
