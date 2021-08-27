Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central New Castle County in northern Delaware * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 610 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Middletown, Mount Pleasant, Saint Georges, Glasgow, Bear, and Odessa.