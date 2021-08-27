Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NY Mets hoping to capitalize on 15-game stretch against the 'NL Least'

Times Herald-Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — If the Mets wish to erase the notion that the disastrous stretch against the Dodgers and Giants has sunk their season, they need to do the opposite against the Nationals and Marlins. Yes, they went 2-11 against the best two teams in baseball. Is there anything preventing...

www.recordonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Braves#Ny Mets#Giants#Nationals#Cyclones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPocono Record

NY Mets, Aaron Loup can't hold off Giants as team continues to fade in NL East race

NEW YORK — In one at-bat, the Mets provided a glimpse of their entire season. With the Mets down a run, Pete Alonso, their hottest hitter, stepped to the plate to face Giants closer Jake McGee. Bases loaded. Two outs. Citi Field crowd on its feet. The Giants had already made two mistakes in the field that allowed the Mets to have a chance here.
MLBNewsday

Mets swept by Giants, go 2-11 in 13 straight games vs. NL West

With the revitalized final vestiges of their dynasty last decade, plus a bunch of key newcomers, the Giants further showed this week what the Mets’ play has suggested for months: They cannot keep up with the best of the best in the National League. The Mets lost again, 3-2, as...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Why Robbie Grossman is already close to joining an elite club of Detroit Tigers

As Robbie Grossman’s home run cleared the left field fence on Tuesday night, it was a milestone of sorts for the Detroit Tigers: Grossman is the first Tiger to hit 20 homers in a season since Nicholas Castellanos had 23 in 2018. (Perhaps even more impressive: Grossman’s 20th came in his 128th game of the year, four games faster than Castellanos’ 20th in his final full season in Detroit. He then added a 21st homer Friday night in Cincinnati against Castellanos' current team.)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Is Trevor Story a fit for the Detroit Tigers as a free agent?

The Detroit Tigers are one of a few teams that are rebuilding in the American League Central division. In fact, the Cleveland Indians are in second place in the division and, before their four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals, they were below .500 themselves. Detroit and Kansas City are on their way up while Cleveland and Minnesota are on their way down.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers demote Zack Short following win over Reds

Following Friday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Detroit Tigers announced they have optioned INF Zach Short to Triple A Toledo. With the Tigers being short on arms right now, expect them to call up a pitcher prior to Saturday’s game. The Tigers have announced the following roster move: *Optioned...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers option Zack Short, select rookie reliever from Toledo

Drew Carlton is being rewarded for his consistent performance in the minor leagues with his first call to the big-league club. The Tigers selected the contract of the right-handed reliever from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. He takes the spot of infielder Zack Short, who was optioned after Friday’s game. Carlton,...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBblackchronicle.com

The Mets’ brutal stretch against the Dodgers and Giants is finally over, and it didn’t go well

Back on Aug. 12, the Mets were fresh off sweeping a three-game series from the Nationals — a sweep that included a Pete Alonso walk-off homer in the finale. They were a mere half-game out of first place in the NL East, and they continued to eke out timely wins despite an inordinate number of injuries. Looming, though, was an unlikely stretch of schedule that would see them play 13 straight games against the Giants and Dodgers — i.e., the two best teams in the National League.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Crucial Part of Mets’ Lineup Has Disappeared During Important Stretch

The New York Mets did something monumental on Sunday. It’s something hadn’t yet accomplished all season. That’s right, they finally beat the Dodgers. In the first six games of their season series, the Mets lost five different times by a single run. The other loss? It was that horrendous 14-4 showing on Sunday Night Baseball. But on Sunday in L.A.? New York ended a mostly negative road trip on a positive note with a 7-2 victory. So what was the secret sauce for this particular game? The one constant throughout this road trip was first baseman Pete Alonso, who registered a hit and a run scored in all seven games, along with eight total RBI. But as we saw for ourselves, having just one player do all the producing on offense doesn’t lead to a bunch of success.
MLBgiants365.com

Mets return home to face NL-best Giants

The New York Mets are almost sure to get Francisco Lindor back during a homestand that begins Tuesday night. Only time will tell if Lindor returns in time to save a Mets season that's spiraled downward during his time on the injured list. With or without Lindor, the Mets will look to continue climbing out of the hole they've dug Tuesday, when New York hosts the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series.
MLBYardbarker

What The Mets Showed Us During This Disappointing Stretch

Despite losing a hold of first-place by getting swept by the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park three weeks ago, the Mets showed signs of life by sweeping the lowly Washington Nationals to climb back into the race at 59-55 and just a half game out in the NL East as of August 12.
MLBchatsports.com

Stretch against best of the West mercifully ends with three at home against Giants

The Mets (61-63) are back home to finally (!) finish off this 13-game stretch against the two best teams in the National League with three against the Giants (80-44). The Mets dropped two of three to San Francisco last week at Oracle Park, and, overall, they have two wins against eight losses during this brutal schedule. As a result, they have fallen six-and-a-half games back of the Braves in the National League East race.
MLBYardbarker

Mets Get Swept By Giants To Cap Off Brutal 13-Game Stretch

NEW YORK-- The Mets finished up their brutal 13-game stretch against the Giants and Dodgers by getting swept by San Francisco in a 3-2 loss on Thursday evening. And they ended this tough two week period with a 2-11 record against arguably two of the best teams in the league.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #127 with the Nats back in NY

If feels like the Washington Nationals were just in New York — and they were just 15 days ago. The Nats actually did not even arrive into New Jersey’s Newark Airport until 2:52 AM today, and they finally got to their hotel rooms in Manhattan near 4 AM. If they cannot fix the travel times in the new CBA, then the MLBPA does not care about the health of their players they represent.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Home Stretch

The Mets begin play tonight 6.5 games out of the National League East race and and seven back in the Wild Card race. Justin Toscano listed five reasons to be optimistic, and five reasons to be pessimistic, at the team’s chances. There’s plenty of blame to go around for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy