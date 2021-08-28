Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the 90's Most Popular Games
Xbox Game Pass has added one of the most popular games of the 90s, and arguably, one of the most influential games of all time. More specifically, and as of right now, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Cloud can now download and play the recent remake of Myst. And if you want to support independent developer Cyan, you can now cop the game for 20 percent off for as long as it's available via the Xbox Game Pass library.comicbook.com
