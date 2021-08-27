Cancel
Winning streak continues for college vax mandates, state COVID rules

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Parking lot attendants direct parking as people arrive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mass vaccination site at the Schoolcraft College, in Livonia, Michigan, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

(Reuters) - Though the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the federal eviction moratorium imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, smaller-bore, state-level COVID mandates continued their winning streak in courts.

Federal courts, in a pair of decisions this week, upheld the University of Massachusetts' requirement that students be vaccinated, and dismissed as moot a challenge to business closures ordered last year by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two UMass students.

Both students had argued in a lawsuit last month that the mandate, which is subject to medical and religious exemptions, was arbitrary and unsupported by science. One of them, Cora Cluett, also argued that an administrator wrongly denied her an exemption after determining that her Roman Catholic faith did not support one.

Casper said that the mandate was well supported, citing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. She also said that Cluett's challenge failed because she failed to allege that the religious exemption policy was applied in an unfair way.

The students' lawyer, Ryan McLane of McLane & McLane, and a representative of the university did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Casper's decision came the day after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that a challenge by a Boston-area bar and videogame arcade to Baker's business closure rules last year was moot.

Baker, like many other governors, ordered the closure of nonessential businesses pursuant to a state of emergency last year as COVID rapidly spread in the state. He subsequently issued an order with a phased reopening plan, in which different categories of businesses would be allowed to open at different times as the emergency eased.

Bit Bar alleged in its lawsuit that the phased reopening plan was illegal because it placed arcades in a later reopening category than casinos. After the lawsuit was filed, the governor shifted arcades into the same reopening tier as casinos, and the state moved to dismiss as moot.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns agreed, and Bit Bar appealed. Baker has since ended the COVID state of emergency and lifted all restrictions, but the bar argued that the threat of future restrictions meant the case was not moot.

Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson disagreed, noting that the governor had said he was lifting the emergency largely because of widespread vaccination, not to avoid litigation.

"So as long as the executive issues an unconstitutional decree and then another decree revoking that decree, the First Circuit thinks that there should be no cost to that," Marc Randazza of Randazza Legal Group, a lawyer for Bit Bar, said in an email. "The day that the executive does something that they don't like, they're going to be sorry that they gave such latitude to unilateral dictatorial powers to the government."

A representative of the governor's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The first case is Harris et al v. University of Massachusetts, Lowell et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 21-cv-11244.

For plaintiffs: Ryan McLane of McLane & McLane

For the university: Richard Weitzel of the Massachusetts Attorney General's office

The second case is Boston Bit Labs Inc v. Baker, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2046.

For Bit Bar: Marc Randazza of Randazza Legal Group

For the state: Assistant Attorney General LaRonica Lightfoot

Comments / 0

