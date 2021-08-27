Cancel
Agriculture

Western U.S. milk and cream report

capitalpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S. California milk production is decreasing. Spot loads are said to be limited. Some processors report that hauling constraints have resulted in milk shorting on recent orders. Class I demand is higher. Class II and III orders are steady. Milk availability is tightening in...

www.capitalpress.com

