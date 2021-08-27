Western U.S. milk and cream report

Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week. Compared to last week. Traditional slaughter lambs sold steady to 3.00 lower. Other lambs mostly steady to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly 5.00-20.00 higher. Feeder lambs steady to 15.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas 5,704 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 355 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. Northern Video Auction sold 400 slaughter lambs, 14,300 feeder lambs and 1,850 replacement ewes. Superior Video Auction sold 655 slaughter lambs and 4,100 feeder lambs. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,819 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
