Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Bojangles to close company stores Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give staff a break

By Michael Hastings
Independent Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced. Affected stores will close at their regular times the Sunday prior and reopen at their regular times the following Tuesday. The closings will affect 277 Bojangles restaurants across North...

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Street#Dallas#Restaurants#Food Drink#Nc Highway 53#Albemarle Road#Highland Shoppes#Beaver Farms Road#Providence Farm#George Liles Pkwy Concord#Raiford Drive Concord#Cherryville Hwy#Berkley Hall Way#Pisgah Church#Us Hwy 17 Hampstead#Lenoir Rhyne Hickory#Nc Hwy 127 N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Bojangles closing nearly 300 restaurants for 2 days to give employees a break; see which spots will be closed

Bojangles announced Friday that it will be closing all of its company-owned restaurants for two upcoming Mondays in order to give its employees a "well-deserved break." About 277 restaurants across the Southeast will be closed this Monday and Monday, Sept. 13, for what the fried chicken and biscuit chain called an investment in its "most important asset."
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Four Knoxville Bojangles locations giving employees extra days off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Knoxville Bojangles locations will be closing their doors for two upcoming Mondays to give their employees some extra time off. Spokespersons with the company said the time off is being offered because of the challenges offered by the last year. Bojangles CEO, Jose Armario, spoke...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Bojangles closing for 2 days to provide COVID-19 relief to staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many Bojangles employees are getting breaks soon to try to boost mental health. The restaurant chain announced Friday it's closing all of its company-owned restaurants on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13 to give crew members and managers a break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "I can...
Concord, NCIndependent Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $210,000

Back on market! This home has an updated kitchen that is open to a very large den. In the back of the home, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In another room you will find stairs that lead you to a finished 500 square foot room which is not counted in the listed square footage, that is heated and cooled. There is even a full bathroom on that level. When you walk outside you will find a nice, private covered porch on the side of the home that you access from the den. You will also see an almost brand new 192 sqft storage building in addition to the oversized detached 2 car garage. This house has a ton of potential but needs some work. The price has been adjusted due to the repairs needed. Inspection report is in attachments.
RestaurantsPopculture

Bojangles Closing Restaurants for 2 Days as Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

Bojangles will be closing all locations for two days to give employees a "well-deserved break" during the coronavirus pandemic. Employees have been working overtime frequently due to labor shortages, and the company told the Associated Press it believes the time off will help them recharge. However, employees will not be paid for those two days. The closures will take place on Monday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 30.
Kannapolis, NCIndependent Tribune

Kannapolis City closes offices for Labor Day

Kannapolis, N.C. – All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage and recycling collection services will run on a normal schedule. As Fall approaches, the attractions at Village Park will operate on a different schedule. After Labor Day...
PoliticsIndependent Tribune

Flu vaccine, HondaJet EliteS, Duck Tape? What's the coolest thing made in NC?

RALEIGH — When you think of products made in North Carolina, the HURST Jaws of Life rescue tool system or DSM's Dyneema fiber may not be top of mind. But these two products, made in Shelby and Greenville respectively, are among 15 semifinalists in the "Coolest Thing Made in NC" contest organized by the North Carolina Chamber. The public can now vote for their favorite and narrow the field down to five finalists on Sept. 20.
RestaurantsThrillist

Bojangles Is Closing Hundreds of Restaurants for 2 Days

Bojangles will close the doors of all its company-owned restaurants for two days, and for good reason. The chicken chain is temporarily closing up shop for the sake of its employees, according to Fox 8. Select Bojangles restaurants will be closed on August 30 and September 13, both of which...
LifestyleIndependent Tribune

Friday Five: Board games, apartments, litter and more

We live in interesting times. A global pandemic rages on. Businesses can’t find workers, with some limiting hours, closing some days. Other businesses forge on, including opening new operations and some expanding. And it seems they can’t build enough houses and apartments. But we can still stroll down memory lane.
Concord, NCIndependent Tribune

Cabarrus Calendar

Cabarrus chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at 2400 Rock Hill Church Road in Concord. All veterans are invited to come out and meet other veterans and learn about their benefits. Saturday, Sept. 4. Royal Oaks Youth Group will hold a Car Show and Fair...
Kannapolis, NCIndependent Tribune

Former A.L. Brown student weeks away from mission to space

KANNAPOLIS — When SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon Resilience carrying the Inspiration4 mission crew, a former A.L. Brown student will be aboard and his parents still residing in North Carolina will be there to see it. Chris Sembroski attended A.L. Brown High School as a sophomore and his parents Steve...
Kings Mountain, NCIndependent Tribune

Cows become teachers on Kings Mountain farm

Students all over North Carolina will get a special look at the goings-on at a Kings Mountain farm this year. For the second year, GW Bell and Sons farm is participating in Discover Dairy's annual "Adopt a Cow" program, which works with schools, senior centers and civic groups to provide a virtual look at farms across the country.
Huntersville, NCIndependent Tribune

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $538,990

Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
Charlotte, NCIndependent Tribune

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $214,900

Discover what sets this home apart from all others once you step inside this charming 2-story townhome that offers 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths located in Rossmore subdivision with a prime location known to be just minutes away from I-77, malls, restaurants, and lots of commercial places for entertaining. Enter the home and immediately be greeted by the welcoming living area that opens up to the well-lit formal dining. You'll then notice this home's efficient gourmet kitchen with ample space, cabinetry, and countertops, ideal for crafting meals throughout the day. The second level features 2 bedrooms for your comfort and relaxation, including the primary suite with an exclusive bath and closet. Nearby, you also can see an additional room and another full bath for your guests. This simple beauty won't last long in the market, so don't miss it! Schedule your private tour now.
Concord, NCIndependent Tribune

Successful Saturday Art Walk in Concord

Thank you to the artists and makers who participated in and the visitors who attended our first Art Walk on Union. It was a success that we plan to do again in November. A special thank you to Waste Pro for sponsoring the event. Artist and maker registration for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy