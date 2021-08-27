Bojangles to close company stores Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give staff a break

Back on market! This home has an updated kitchen that is open to a very large den. In the back of the home, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In another room you will find stairs that lead you to a finished 500 square foot room which is not counted in the listed square footage, that is heated and cooled. There is even a full bathroom on that level. When you walk outside you will find a nice, private covered porch on the side of the home that you access from the den. You will also see an almost brand new 192 sqft storage building in addition to the oversized detached 2 car garage. This house has a ton of potential but needs some work. The price has been adjusted due to the repairs needed. Inspection report is in attachments.