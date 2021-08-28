Canton seeking public input for DRI application

A view looking east into downtown Canton on Friday. Municipal officials are preparing Canton’s application for the fifth round of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — As the mid-September deadline for Downtown Revitalization Initiative applications approaches, the village of Canton is seeking public input to finalize its vision.

The DRI program went through four annual rounds of funding before 2020, skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the initial four years, one community from each of the state’s 10 regions was awarded $10 million to boost municipal, private and public-private projects to improve downtowns.

This year, each region will be awarded $20 million, which could be split between two communities or given to just one.

A committee of municipal economic development officials, SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University representatives and business owners are continuing to compile ideas and strengthen Canton’s application. Virtual public meetings are scheduled for 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Zoom links will be posted to cantonny.gov.

“The more ideas we have, the better,” Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez said this week.

Ms. Rodriguez updated the village Board of Trustees earlier this month on DRI application work. With C&S Companies, a Syracuse consulting firm, Ms. Rodriguez said the village is “plugging away” preparing its application and list of potential projects.

C&S has worked with Canton before on several projects, including the ongoing Brownfield Opportunity Area studies. Ms. Rodriguez said BOA public meetings, which were held Wednesday, requested input specifically for the DRI, as potential BOA and DRI projects overlap.

Canton’s DRI boundary may be expanded this year to include the Gouverneur Street gateway at the southern end of the village. Other areas of interest include Willow Island, Heritage Park, Riverside Drive, Main Street and potential projects for the former Jubilee plaza behind the municipal building.

“We have had very competitive proposals over the last few years,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “We have relied on community input to help us focus on what the people of Canton really want, and we need to hear from them again this year. Community involvement in this process is of critical importance.”

More information is posted to Canton’s DRI website, cantondri.weebly.com.

Questions should be directed to Ms. Rodriguez at 315-386-2871, ext. 5, or lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.