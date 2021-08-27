Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California wildfires continue to impact Valley air quality

By Contributed Report
Hanford Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOngoing wildfires occurring throughout California are continuing to cause smoke impacts to the San Joaquin Valley. While San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Merced Counties are inundated with smoke from multiple Northern California fires, smoke from the Walkers and French fires are impacting Tulare County and the Valley portion of Kern County. Additionally, northwesterly winds are anticipated to further transport wildfire smoke throughout the Valley. As a result, the District has issued an Air Quality Alert with the National Weather Service. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Government
County
Kern County, CA
City
San Joaquin, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Joaquin, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#California Wildfires#Wildfire#Merced Counties#Walkers#French#Air Quality Alert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...

Comments / 0

Community Policy