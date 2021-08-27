California wildfires continue to impact Valley air quality

Ongoing wildfires occurring throughout California are continuing to cause smoke impacts to the San Joaquin Valley. While San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Merced Counties are inundated with smoke from multiple Northern California fires, smoke from the Walkers and French fires are impacting Tulare County and the Valley portion of Kern County. Additionally, northwesterly winds are anticipated to further transport wildfire smoke throughout the Valley. As a result, the District has issued an Air Quality Alert with the National Weather Service. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.