Saint Louis, MO

Grand jury declines to indict St. Louis man in fatal shooting at West County mall

By Joel Currier
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury declined to indict a St. Louis man accused of killing another in July at West County Center in Des Peres. The grand jury’s “no true bill” Wednesday means the dismissal of charges of second-murder and armed criminal action against Jason Hill, 21. He was accused of fatally shooting Malachi Maclin, 20, on July 3 inside a Champs store. Hill has been free on bail for several weeks.

