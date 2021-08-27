Grand jury declines to indict St. Louis man in fatal shooting at West County mall
CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury declined to indict a St. Louis man accused of killing another in July at West County Center in Des Peres. The grand jury’s “no true bill” Wednesday means the dismissal of charges of second-murder and armed criminal action against Jason Hill, 21. He was accused of fatally shooting Malachi Maclin, 20, on July 3 inside a Champs store. Hill has been free on bail for several weeks.www.stltoday.com
