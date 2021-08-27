Ramon Elias Rodriguez, beloved son, father, brother, passed away in peace at the age of 29 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Ramon was born June 13, 1992, in Beeville, Texas, to Isabelle (Silvas) and Ramon Rodriguez. He was a 2010 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and was a faithful member of Kingsway Church. Choosing a profession suited for caring for family and friends, he served his community as a healthcare provider. He was an avid football fan and loved his Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed fishing.