SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the tourism industry took a beating in many places during the peak of the pandemic, some areas where outdoor recreation is big managed to dodge heavy losses. One of those is Pulaski County, where Michelle Allen with the tourism bureau says the region actually has seen some tourism industry growth. According to the bureau, the number of visitors went up ten percent from 4 million people to 5.5 million just last year. Visitors spent a total of 115 million dollars in the Lake Cumberland area in 2020.