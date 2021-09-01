Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Now open: How to apply for Los Angeles rental assistance

By Knx 1070 Newsradio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

Angelenos struggling with housing during the pandemic can now apply to receive additional financial assistance thanks to a partnership between city and state leaders.

www.audacy.com

