The week in 16 headlines

– The Taliban is celebrating its victory in Afghanistan over the Western-backed government and NATO forces, following the final departure of US troops from Kabul’s airport. Hamid Karzai International airport – the scene of panic, bloodshed, and a humiliating retreat for foreign military forces in recent days – was toured by Taliban commanders and their entourages, Tuesday. “Congratulations to Afghanistan… this victory belongs to us all,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters from the runway of the airport. Celebratory gunfire could be heard as fighters picked through abandoned hangars, observing fleets of aircraft, armored vehicles, and other military equipment left behind in the haste to escape the United States’ longest running war. Before the last US troops left, they disabled military equipment they were abandoning, including a high-tech missile defense system – the same one used to intercept an Islamic State rocket attack a day earlier – a US general said.