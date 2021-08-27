Cancel
The week in 16 headlines

By Sonnet Swire
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
This week, suicide attacks killed American service members in Afghanistan, Covid-19 cases continued to climb and the Supreme Court struck down the administration's eviction moratorium, all making for what could be considered the worst week yet of President Joe Biden's tenure in the White House.

Public SafetyCNN

September 2 Afghanistan-Taliban news

Deadly stampede at border crossing as thousands try to flee Afghanistan. From CNN's Jonny Hallam in Atlanta, Sophia Saifi in Islamabad, and Asim Khan in Quetta. At least one person has died following a stampede at an Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing Wednesday, according to witnesses who spoke to CNN. Safi Ullah,...
New York City, NYthelakewoodscoop.com

The Weekly National News Roundup | Shlomo Rudman

– The Taliban is celebrating its victory in Afghanistan over the Western-backed government and NATO forces, following the final departure of US troops from Kabul’s airport. Hamid Karzai International airport – the scene of panic, bloodshed, and a humiliating retreat for foreign military forces in recent days – was toured by Taliban commanders and their entourages, Tuesday. “Congratulations to Afghanistan… this victory belongs to us all,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters from the runway of the airport. Celebratory gunfire could be heard as fighters picked through abandoned hangars, observing fleets of aircraft, armored vehicles, and other military equipment left behind in the haste to escape the United States’ longest running war. Before the last US troops left, they disabled military equipment they were abandoning, including a high-tech missile defense system – the same one used to intercept an Islamic State rocket attack a day earlier – a US general said.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Donald Trump would beat Biden in presidential rematch: poll

Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden if their electoral match-up was repeated today, according to a new poll that comes as the president’s approval rating continues to tank in the wake of the country’s chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. A plurality of 47 percent of voters would favor Trump...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Vice President Kamala Harris

Ridgewood NJ, The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was so badly handled that President Joe Biden should resign because of it, according to a majority of voters. However, most don’t think Vice President Kamala Harris is qualified to replace Biden if he leaves office.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Lootpress

Joe Biden’s Fuzzy Math

Americans have been bombarded with numbers over the course of the past eighteen or so months. And while we should be able to rely upon our elected and appointed leadership at the federal level, as well as the corporate press, to state accurate numbers, percentages, and statistics, instead, it seems that we are presented daily with inconsistencies, inaccuracies and implausibilities. This is perhaps most evident, when we are presented with something that should be as precise as basic math. The numbers seem to change depending on the day or the speaker or the medium.

