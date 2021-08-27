Johnson County COVID-19 Information
Our objective is to maintain a safe, healthy and productive community and in-school learning environment throughout the school year. Johnson County COVID-19 task force members are working together for the good of the community while making independent decisions based on each entities unique circumstances. All decisions are based on continuously evolving local health status and recommendations from Dr. Schueler, who is focused on serious illness and mortality caused by COVID-19.www.johnsoncountywyoming.org
Comments / 0