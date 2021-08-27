The Little Grand Canyon Of The East Is Located Right Here In New York
You don’t have to go all the way out west to experience amazing rock formations like the majestic Grand Canyon. We’ve got the Little Grand Canyon of the East right here in New York! Ausable Chasm is located near Keeseville and is one of the most stunning natural attractions in the Adirondack area. Seeing something of this scale in person is truly awe-inspiring.
For more information or to see what kinds of tours are available, check out the Ausable Chasm website. This is one of the greatest natural wonders in New York and you won’t want to miss it!
