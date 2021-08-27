Cancel
The Little Grand Canyon Of The East Is Located Right Here In New York

By Lisa Sammons
New York Only
New York Only
 9 days ago

You don’t have to go all the way out west to experience amazing rock formations like the majestic Grand Canyon. We’ve got the Little Grand Canyon of the East right here in New York! Ausable Chasm is located near Keeseville and is one of the most stunning natural attractions in the Adirondack area. Seeing something of this scale in person is truly awe-inspiring.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13q1MI_0bfHP8r200
Ausable Chasm is an amazing nearly two-mile gorge made of 500 million-year-old sandstone. The formation was made by the melting and movement of glaciers after the Pleistocene Epoch ice age.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lMJk_0bfHP8r200
The Ausable River runs through the chasm on its way to Lake Champlain. At the other end of the gorge lies Rainbow Falls, a beautiful 150-foot peak named for the rainbows that often form when the sunlight hits it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmZ4j_0bfHP8r200
Its name comes from the French "au sable," meaning sandy. This place has been drawing tourists to the Adirondack area since 1870.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJu8h_0bfHP8r200
There are a number of fantastic options for exploring Ausable Chasm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CTAa_0bfHP8r200
Those who like to live life on the edge will be delighted to know you can rock climb and even rappel here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaKlm_0bfHP8r200
If you're not an adrenaline junkie, there are less heart-pounding options available. There are plenty of kid-friendly trails that offer different views of the chasm.

Have you visited Ausable Chasm in New York? Share your experiences in the comments.

For more information or to see what kinds of tours are available, check out the Ausable Chasm website. This is one of the greatest natural wonders in New York and you won’t want to miss it!

New York Only

New York Only

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, New York Only is for people who LOVE the Empire State. We publish one New York article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
