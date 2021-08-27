Cancel
Butler, PA

James R. Fulmer Jr.

butlerradio.com
 9 days ago

James R. Fulmer Jr., 48, of Butler passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born in Butler on August 23, 1972 to James and Nancy Fulmer Sr. James was active in the First United Methodist Church and was loved and will be forever missed. He was the brother of Robert, Joseph, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Steven Fulmer. He is also survived by a large and loving family. Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

