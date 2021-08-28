Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Delta pilot, crew bring supplies, balloons as they transport Afghani refugees from chaotic country

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxaAd_0bfHM7rg00
Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn transported evacuees from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. (PHOTO: CNN)

ATLANTA — A Delta pilot shared his experience of transporting Afghan refugees to safety as thousands flee the country and as the Taliban have taken control and turmoil has unfolded.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The U.S Department of Defense had already authorized the activation of their Civil Reserve Air Fleet Sunday morning to aid the military in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel from Afghanistan.

Several Delta Air Lines planes were part of that fleet.

Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn transported evacuees from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Khan was interviewed on CNN’s “New Day” Friday. He said it was an experience he’ll never forget.

“It was a fascinating opportunity to be able to do a flight like this. The crew had positioned ourselves into Germany the night before the flight. And we got a chance to get to know each other as a crew. And I really saw how special this operation was going to be,” Khan said.

The pilot said the crew went above and beyond to help the children onboard feel at home while flying.

“We knew these evacuees were coming with no opportunity to prepare and to take things that you and I would prepare for an international flight. Spending their own money, they purchased diapers and wipes and candy and balloons and other coloring books and other things that they knew the evacuees were going to need and refused to take any reimbursement from us, from the pilots for this,” Khan said.

Khan said the mission was personally poignant for him.

“I’m the son of an immigrant in the United States. My father was a Holocaust survivor. He was liberated from Bolkenhain concentration camp by Patton’s 3rd Army, and came to the United States not much different than the people that are coming to the United States,” Khan said.

The show’s host asked Khan if he had a chance to talk to the refugees.

“I purposely didn’t, because I knew that these people deserve their dignity, and they didn’t need a bunch of people coming back and making a spectacle out of them. Our flight attendants, on the other hand, were incredibly professional, and we’re able to give them exemplary service,” Khan said.

Khan said the American people have also been more than generous to help those in need.

“The American people have always come together and helped when it was time to help and the military community overseas has always come together when it was time to help,” Khan said. “When I broke off and went into the base exchange ... to purchase more supplies. I ran into some military family moms who asked what we were doing and asked how they could get involved. And they’re looking for an opportunity. They’re looking for an opportunity to donate for people that they know need their help. And this is what military families have been all about. And this is what the American people are all about.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
73K+
Followers
63K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Flight Attendants#Taliban#Afghans#Civil Reserve Air Fleet#Delta Air Lines#Cnn#3rd Army#American#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Thousands of Afghan refugees headed to Indiana

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — The first Afghan refugees can be expected to arrive in Indiana in the coming days, a senior White House official told I-Team 8’s Richard Essex Tuesday. Some reports say that camp Atterbury has room to house 3-5 000 refugees, but the administration could not confirm that...
Durham, NCPosted by
WFAE

North Carolina Prepares For Afghan Refugees

In their last two weeks in the country, U.S. troops evacuated more than 123,000 people out of Afghanistan. That figure includes Afghans and Americans, but mostly Afghans. The process has been called “two weeks of chaos and 20 years of war.”. There’s no other way to put it. The last...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

US General Speculates That ‘Vast Majority’ Of Afghans Transported To Military Sites Are Refugees, Not Visa Holders

A top U.S. general speculated on Friday that a “vast majority” of Afghans temporarily staying at American military sites are refugees, not applicants for a special immigrant visa program. U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said during a press conference he suspects a majority...
Philadelphia, PAFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Infant on Afghan evacuee flight dies after landing in Philadelphia

An infant who become unresponsive on a flight carrying Afghan evacuees has died after landing in Philadelphia, the Department of Defense confirmed Thursday. The baby was traveling from Ramstein Air base in Germany on a C-17 when the crew was notified that "an infant was unresponsive," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said in a statement. The aircrew requested medical assistance and priority air traffic control arrival routing.
Kentucky Statekentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptist pastor/Army pilot says Afghan refugees need compassion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – To most of America, Afghan refugees are mostly faceless images being ushered into the country. Not so for Tim Morgan, pastor of Fruit Hill Baptist Church in western Kentucky and an active helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army. He has served three tours in Afghanistan among his 14 overseas tours of duty. He returned from there recently.
AnimalsPosted by
FanSided

Afghan animals saved by British troops during evacuation

Afghan animals have been rescued by British troops during the British evacuation of the country. According to the British newspaper The Daily Mail, around 170 dogs and cats were saved, and as Pen Farthing stated, nearly all have loving homes already lined up. Farthing is a former marine and the...
AdvocacyUN News Centre

FROM THE FIELD: Bringing aid to Haiti, a country at breaking point

Humanitarian workers supporting relief efforts in Haiti following the devastation caused by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, are contending with widespread insecurity, including gang violence, as well as logistical challenges, as they try to reach hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people. The earthquake in August came as the country was already reeling...
Indiana StateRepublic

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE: First aircraft of Afghan evacuees has arrived in Indiana

CAMP ATTERBURY – The first aircraft with Afghan evacuees arrived in the Hoosier state Thursday. In support of these Afghan evacuees, the Department of Defense is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support for the Afghans’ safe relocation to the United States. “The professionalism of Task Force Atterbury,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy