Delta pilot, crew bring supplies, balloons as they transport Afghani refugees from chaotic country

Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn transported evacuees from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. (PHOTO: CNN)

ATLANTA — A Delta pilot shared his experience of transporting Afghan refugees to safety as thousands flee the country and as the Taliban have taken control and turmoil has unfolded.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The U.S Department of Defense had already authorized the activation of their Civil Reserve Air Fleet Sunday morning to aid the military in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel from Afghanistan.

Several Delta Air Lines planes were part of that fleet.

Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn transported evacuees from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Khan was interviewed on CNN’s “New Day” Friday. He said it was an experience he’ll never forget.

“It was a fascinating opportunity to be able to do a flight like this. The crew had positioned ourselves into Germany the night before the flight. And we got a chance to get to know each other as a crew. And I really saw how special this operation was going to be,” Khan said.

The pilot said the crew went above and beyond to help the children onboard feel at home while flying.

“We knew these evacuees were coming with no opportunity to prepare and to take things that you and I would prepare for an international flight. Spending their own money, they purchased diapers and wipes and candy and balloons and other coloring books and other things that they knew the evacuees were going to need and refused to take any reimbursement from us, from the pilots for this,” Khan said.

Khan said the mission was personally poignant for him.

“I’m the son of an immigrant in the United States. My father was a Holocaust survivor. He was liberated from Bolkenhain concentration camp by Patton’s 3rd Army, and came to the United States not much different than the people that are coming to the United States,” Khan said.

The show’s host asked Khan if he had a chance to talk to the refugees.

“I purposely didn’t, because I knew that these people deserve their dignity, and they didn’t need a bunch of people coming back and making a spectacle out of them. Our flight attendants, on the other hand, were incredibly professional, and we’re able to give them exemplary service,” Khan said.

Khan said the American people have also been more than generous to help those in need.

“The American people have always come together and helped when it was time to help and the military community overseas has always come together when it was time to help,” Khan said. “When I broke off and went into the base exchange ... to purchase more supplies. I ran into some military family moms who asked what we were doing and asked how they could get involved. And they’re looking for an opportunity. They’re looking for an opportunity to donate for people that they know need their help. And this is what military families have been all about. And this is what the American people are all about.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2021 Cox Media Group