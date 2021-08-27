Cancel
Idaho State

Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease

By Associated Press
 9 days ago
By KEITH RIDLER
Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An environmental group that wants to end public-land grazing has outbid a rancher in central Idaho for a grazing lease on state land that includes habitat for bull trout and steelhead. Western Watersheds Project’s bid of $8,200 last week won the 20-year grazing lease on 620 acres in central Idaho’s Sawtooth Valley. Bidding started at $250 at the Idaho Department of Lands’ auction in Jerome. The group will also have to pay an annual $800 fee based on the number of sheep or cattle that can be grazed. Western Watersheds says it will not graze livestock but allow the area to be used by wildlife, notably pronghorn and elk.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
