Bojangles to close company stores Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give staff a break

By Michael Hastings
Hickory Daily Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced. Affected stores will close at their regular times the Sunday prior and reopen at their regular times the following Tuesday. The closings will affect 277 Bojangles restaurants across North...

State
North Carolina State
#Center Street#Dallas#Restaurants#Food Drink#Nc Highway 53#Albemarle Road#Highland Shoppes#Beaver Farms Road#Providence Farm#George Liles Pkwy Concord#Raiford Drive Concord#Cherryville Hwy#Berkley Hall Way#Pisgah Church#Us Hwy 17 Hampstead#Lenoir Rhyne Hickory#Nc Hwy 127 N
Charlotte, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won't be paid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants says it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days, portraying it as a chance to provide its 8,000 employees a “well-deserved break.”. But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off. In a...
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Bojangles closing nearly 300 restaurants for 2 days to give employees a break; see which spots will be closed

Bojangles announced Friday that it will be closing all of its company-owned restaurants for two upcoming Mondays in order to give its employees a "well-deserved break." About 277 restaurants across the Southeast will be closed this Monday and Monday, Sept. 13, for what the fried chicken and biscuit chain called an investment in its "most important asset."
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Four Knoxville Bojangles locations giving employees extra days off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Knoxville Bojangles locations will be closing their doors for two upcoming Mondays to give their employees some extra time off. Spokespersons with the company said the time off is being offered because of the challenges offered by the last year. Bojangles CEO, Jose Armario, spoke...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Bojangles closing for 2 days to provide COVID-19 relief to staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many Bojangles employees are getting breaks soon to try to boost mental health. The restaurant chain announced Friday it's closing all of its company-owned restaurants on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13 to give crew members and managers a break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "I can...
RestaurantsPopculture

Bojangles Closing Restaurants for 2 Days as Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

Bojangles will be closing all locations for two days to give employees a "well-deserved break" during the coronavirus pandemic. Employees have been working overtime frequently due to labor shortages, and the company told the Associated Press it believes the time off will help them recharge. However, employees will not be paid for those two days. The closures will take place on Monday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 30.
Charlotte, NCHickory Daily Record

Charlotte rescue workers in Conover ahead of storm

Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief Charlie Horne of the Charlotte Fire Department said 23 people came up to support state emergency management efforts. “I think at this point we’re just trying to be ahead of the curve and be prepared,” Horne said, adding the unit expects high winds and rising water in places.
Asheville, NCHickory Daily Record

Rains from Fred force shutdown of Asheville water source

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred last month forced a North Carolina city to shut down a reservoir and a water treatment plant because of what an official calls “poor water conditions.”. The rains swelled streams that feed a lake that serves as a...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Heafner nabs 2 wins at Hickory Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was back in action last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. Six races spanning five divisions took place, with the Heritage Finance Late Models competing in twin 40-lap features, the Super Trucks and Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models racing 35 laps apiece, the Heritage Finance Street Stocks running 30 laps and the 4-Cylinders participating in a 25-lap showdown.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Taft Broome Park setting for Hickory festival

HICKORY — The City of Hickory invites the community to Taft Broome Park on Saturday, Sept. 18, for Festival in the Park. From 3-6 p.m., the family-friendly community event will offer free food, games, face painting, activities, chalk art, a bounce house, dessert bingo, crafts, and performances from Hickory Music Factory.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

602 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 602 new COVID-19 cases in one week and seven news deaths. From Aug. 26 through Wednesday, the county saw an average of 86 cases per day. The new cases put the county’s total at 21,670 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health. A...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Morning screening of Untouchables doc canceled; 4 p.m. screening still on

A documentary film about the undefeated 1964 Ridgeview football team will be shown Saturday at 4 p.m. and not at 11 a.m. as previously planned. Kathy Greathouse, executive director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County, said the 4 p.m. showing at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex will be the only time the film is shown that day because of “high demand and COVID concerns.”
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Watch Now: Explosions create fire at Hickory propane business

Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage at James Oxygen and Supply after the propane explosions at the business off U.S. Highway 321 in Hickory. Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers confirmed that one employee of the propane company was taken to a local...
Catawba, NCHickory Daily Record

Red Hawks compete in B.A.S.S. Nation state qualifier

PLYMOUTH — Members of the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team participated in the North Carolina B.A.S.S. Nation qualifier on the Roanoke River last weekend. Every Red Hawk angler brought fish to the scales during the tournament, which was Catawba Valley's first of the fall. Among the Catawba Valley...
Claremont, NCHickory Daily Record

FryeCare welcomes primary care providers

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed the following primary care providers to their new medical practices: Mark Hawkins, MD; Jamal Kalala, MD; Virginia Wright, MD; Jesse Gullett, DNP, FNP; Heather Portaro, NP-C; and Sandra Reed, FNP. Same-day appointments and online scheduling are available. Dr. Mark Hawkins, family medicine physician,...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $124,900

Contact listing agent Ken Bolick at 828-430-0264 for a personal showing. 5254 Easy Street Hickory, NC 28602 - $124,900. Seller to pay $2,000 of buyer closing costs at mutually agreed upon price. Great low traffic location on a no outlet street. Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 parcels totaling 1.446 Acres. Owners bedroom with ample closet space, owners bathroom with a garden tub and a separate shower. Two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen has lots of storage space with a built-in dining area and desk. Laundry area off entry foyer, kitchen with overhead cabinets. Another area beside the kitchen could function as an additional dining room, sitting area, or office space. Large living room with gas log fireplace and additional monitor style heater. A ramp takes you onto the side deck entry. Property comes with 2 carports and 2 sheds.

