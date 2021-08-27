Cancel
Golf

Erik van Rooyen posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the BMW Championship

PGA Tour
 9 days ago

In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole. Erik van Rooyen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.

