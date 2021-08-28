Cancel
WWE

WWE NXT's New Psychedelic Logo and Theme Revealed

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Numerous reports have indicated that WWE is looking to make some bigger changes to NXT sooner than later, including sprucing up the Performance Center, changing their recruiting process, and perhaps restructuring the show overall. Now thanks to hip hop artist Wale we might have just received our first glimpse at the new logo and theme for NXT moving forward, and it is certainly different than what's come before. B/R Wrestling shared an animation and theme song from Wale's Instagram, and instead of the traditional black and gold we have big bold swaths of pink, red, orange, yellow, blue, and purple.

