WWE NXT's New Psychedelic Logo and Theme Revealed

We've heard that Drew McIntyre might bring back the "Broken Dreams" theme. But he wants to get rid of another classic. Jinder Mahal's theme. This won't stand. "It’s pretty catchy," said McIntyre to Fightful. "It was playing yesterday when I was at one of my appearances. I was listening to it in the back. I was like, ‘Man, we need to cut that crap. He’s supposed to be a bad guy. Can’t be having cool music as a bad guy.’ That’s like one of the bad guys being like, ‘I’m a bad guy, but give me likes and put me over for being a bad guy.’ Which is not really a bad guy, by the way."