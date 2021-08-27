Mayor’s Message: Aug. 27

Regarding the article, “Critic of mayor passed over for appointment,” which appeared in the Aug. 18, 2021 edition of The Landmark, some further explanation might be enlightening. In May when I applied for the opening on the Parkville Ethics Commission, I wondered how Mayor Nan Johnston would respond. On Oct. 6, 2020, I had addressed the Parkville Board of Aldermen asking that they hold the mayor accountable for her recent DUI arrest and ethics violations during her re-election campaign. I wondered if the mayor would appoint someone who had been openly critical of her public behavior. It took her more than two months to even acknowledge my application, at which time she said she was still reviewing applicants for this position.