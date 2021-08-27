Cancel
Politics

Mayor’s Message: Aug. 27

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope you all will join me in congratulating Terry Crowley on his appointment to fill the vacant First Ward City Council seat until the November election. I look forward to working with him and all of council as we continue to improve infrastructure and services throughout town. Council last...

ElectionsYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Commissioner Anderson's message was well timed

To the editor - I want to thank Commissioner Anderson for his letter on Tuesday. With the district boundary changes and elections next year, it's an important message that needs to be heard. I hope anybody considering running for office next year prioritizes our county over self-interests. The hard work...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor’s Race: Meet The Candidates

BOSTON (CBS) – Decision time is at hand for Boston voters at a pivotal moment in the city’s history. On Tuesday, September 14, a preliminary election will choose two mayoral candidates to compete in the November 2 runoff. Also on the September ballot: races for at-large and district seats on the City Council. The issues of most importance to Boston voters – including housing, the racial climate, education and public safety – have been well-documented in public polling over the past year. So when we sat down for Zoom interviews with the five candidates who draw measurable support in those polls, we...
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Meet Terry Crowley Jr., Ocean City’s Newest Councilman

He walked into the room as Ocean City resident Terry Crowley Jr. He left the same night as City Councilman Terry Crowley Jr. It was a whirlwind City Council meeting on Aug. 26 when Crowley was selected from among seven candidates seeking to fill the vacancy created by the resignation two weeks earlier by former First Ward Councilman Michael DeVlieger.
pelicanpostonline.com

Superintendent’s message on Status of AP Schools

I know you will all agree, this has been yet another challenging event for the Ascension community. We are grateful that the impact of Hurricane Ida was not as dramatic in Ascension Parish as we have seen in other areas near to us. However, we recognize that the impact to the Ascension community has created significant challenges due to damage of personal property and has created a temporary but substantial challenge to normal routines.
youralaskalink.com

Assembly Overrides Mayor’s Veto

Added by hcorson on September 2, 2021. Yesterday, the Anchorage Assembly successfully voted to override Mayor Bronson’s first ever veto of an ordinance to establish a Houseless Lived Experience Advisory Board by a vote of 9-1. This ordinance, which will create a Houseless Lived Experience Advisory Board, was approved on Tuesday, August 24 by a vote of 9-2 before being vetoed by the Mayor on the evening of Friday, August 27th.
plattecountylandmark.com

The mayor’s timing is curious

Regarding the article, “Critic of mayor passed over for appointment,” which appeared in the Aug. 18, 2021 edition of The Landmark, some further explanation might be enlightening. In May when I applied for the opening on the Parkville Ethics Commission, I wondered how Mayor Nan Johnston would respond. On Oct. 6, 2020, I had addressed the Parkville Board of Aldermen asking that they hold the mayor accountable for her recent DUI arrest and ethics violations during her re-election campaign. I wondered if the mayor would appoint someone who had been openly critical of her public behavior. It took her more than two months to even acknowledge my application, at which time she said she was still reviewing applicants for this position.
lyndhurst-oh.com

From the Mayor's OfficeAugust 2021

I am amazed at how quickly this year is passing. The "dog days" are upon us, our Home Day celebration is right around the corner and the children are beginning school. Time is fl ying so we must be having fun! We have enjoyed several opportunities to be together. Our summer concerts have seemed more fun, and National Night Out was a great success. Several wonderful block parties have been held and more are on the schedule. It is just great being with people — especially our neighbors in Lyndhurst!
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Vinson leaves mayor’s seat

Richard Vinson, who is in his second term as Seymour’s elected mayor, resigned the position early Monday afternoon, citing his recent move from the city limits. He submitted his resignation Monday at Seymour City Hall to City Administrator Hillary Gintz. The Seymour Board of Aldermen held a brief emergency meeting...
wgnsradio.com

Mayor's COVID-19 Briefing

(MURFREESBORO) On Monday evening (8/30/2021), Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland held an open forum about the delta variant's impact on this community. He spoke with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital President and CEO Gordon Ferguson and Chief of Staff Dr. David Sellers. Ferguson noted that this area was not being hit...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Gosh, MORE rain!! It is amazing to me how fast a bit of “Mother Nature’s” water can make the tree leaves plush, grasses greener and makes smiling much easier. September is Library Card Sign-up Month. The Barnes County Library joins the American Library Association and...
ocnjdaily.com

Three Candidates File for First Ward Race

It will be a three-person race in the Nov. 2 election for the First Ward seat on City Council. Terrence Crowley Jr., who was unanimously appointed by Council last week to fill a vacancy in the First Ward until the election, will be challenged by longtime residents Donna Swan DeRocher and Donna Moore.
thecheyennepost.com

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – August 27th

I had a great experience on the 17th when I was invited by my friend Mary Gutherie, to welcome the guests to the last performance of the Cheyenne Civic Concert Band. The concerts are held the first and third Thursdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day at the Brimmer Amphitheater. I was so impressed with the quality of the music played by the volunteer musicians. It reminds me of my college days in Laramie when we would grab a bucket of chicken and a cheap bottle of wine and watch the band in Washington Park. I would recommend you bring a lawn chair and enjoy a show.
wrcitytimes.com

Mayor’s Minute: An update with Mayor Shane Blaser

Wisconsin Rapids City Times staff sat down with Mayor Shane Blaser to get an update on activities in the city. “One of my duties as mayor, and previously as a city alderman, is to make appointments to city boards, committees and commissions. This is an important job; the city directory should be current with these appointments, so that the public can reach out and speak up. The appointments themselves should be carefully selected – not for their personal gain, but for the greater good of the city. Local government functions best when its residents are informed and engaged,” Blaser said.
winonapost.com

Overturn mayor's mask mandate

I certainly hope that the Winona City Council will overturn Mayor Scott Sherman’s ill-advised mask mandate. I understand that there has been a surge in COVID cases locally, but that is to be expected with the delta variant circulating around, a few thousand college kids returning to Winona and school starting.
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Mayor questions auditor’s fitness to serve…

MARION—The State of Ohio Auditor’s Office paid its annual visit to Marion, and Mayor Scott Schertzer wants a full investigation of City Auditor Robert Landon. Landon did not attend the meeting because he recently tested positive for COVID. Deputy Auditor Marden Watts was in the meeting. The problem is no...
thesunpapers.com

Mayor’s Column: Census Data

Voorhees Township recently received the official data from the 2020 U.S. Census. The population of the United States is now 328,239,523, a 6.3% increase from 2010.Our town’s population grew by 6.5% from 29,131 in 2010 to 31,059 in 2020. Since the state issues liquor licenses based on population, this increase will allow the township to sell one more liquor license later this year. This will produce additional revenue for our town.
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg’s mayor wants new recreational facilities

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Will Ogdensburg get new recreational facilities? Mayor Mike Skelly wants it to happen. Skelly hopes Ogdensburg will win the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative contest; it could win $10 million or $20 million. Skelly wants the city to build a new multi-use recreational facility on the...

