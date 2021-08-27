Cancel
Lake County, OH

Relay For Life of Lake County coming to Downtown Willoughby

By Marah Morrison
News-Herald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelay For Life of Lake County, the signature fundraiser of The American Cancer Society, is coming to Downtown Willoughby this year in September. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wes Point Park, located between Euclid Avenue and River Street in Downtown Willoughby. Relay for Life’s slogan this year is The Power of Purple, which is the color associated with the event.

www.news-herald.com

