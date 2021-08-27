Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, IA

Carroll Man Arrested Thursday On Weapons And Drug Charges

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Carroll man was arrested on weapons and drug charges Thursday following a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation. On Aug. 20, authorities were contacted by the owner of a local firearm retailer. The owner reported 23-year-old Tomas Vincent Pratt had attempted to purchase a .223-caliber rifle, but the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denied the transaction due to a 2015 conviction for aggravated battery. Authorities say Pratt submitted an Iowa Permit to Carry application on Monday, Aug. 23. In both cases, Pratt allegedly lied on the application in an attempt to procure a firearm. A search warrant executed at Pratt’s residence in the 500 block of Primrose Drive located a .40-caliber Glock G23 pistol, ammunition and marijuana. He was taken into custody and transported to the Carroll County jail on charges of providing false information on a permit to acquire a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, class D felonies, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. As of this (Friday) afternoon, Pratt remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Carroll County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Carroll, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Carroll Man Arrested
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...

Comments / 0

Community Policy