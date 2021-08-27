Carroll Man Arrested Thursday On Weapons And Drug Charges

A Carroll man was arrested on weapons and drug charges Thursday following a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation. On Aug. 20, authorities were contacted by the owner of a local firearm retailer. The owner reported 23-year-old Tomas Vincent Pratt had attempted to purchase a .223-caliber rifle, but the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denied the transaction due to a 2015 conviction for aggravated battery. Authorities say Pratt submitted an Iowa Permit to Carry application on Monday, Aug. 23. In both cases, Pratt allegedly lied on the application in an attempt to procure a firearm. A search warrant executed at Pratt’s residence in the 500 block of Primrose Drive located a .40-caliber Glock G23 pistol, ammunition and marijuana. He was taken into custody and transported to the Carroll County jail on charges of providing false information on a permit to acquire a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, class D felonies, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. As of this (Friday) afternoon, Pratt remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.