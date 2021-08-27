Olive Crest Receives $80K Grant From MGM

Olive Crest is a non-profit organization here in Nevada with a proven model to help prevent child abuse and neglect. Every 10 seconds in our country, a report of child abuse is made. And, every day…five children die from abuse. These numbers are tragic. And they are very real. Olive Crest will not stand by and allow these numbers to persist in our communities. They fight every day to stop the cycle of child abuse, and to see to it that every child that comes into our care is nurtured in a strong and loving family. They believe every child, young adult and family is worthy of love, safety, and the opportunity to live a fulfilling life free from pain, fear, and isolation.