Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Olive Crest Receives $80K Grant From MGM

KDWN
 9 days ago

Olive Crest is a non-profit organization here in Nevada with a proven model to help prevent child abuse and neglect. Every 10 seconds in our country, a report of child abuse is made. And, every day…five children die from abuse. These numbers are tragic. And they are very real. Olive Crest will not stand by and allow these numbers to persist in our communities. They fight every day to stop the cycle of child abuse, and to see to it that every child that comes into our care is nurtured in a strong and loving family. They believe every child, young adult and family is worthy of love, safety, and the opportunity to live a fulfilling life free from pain, fear, and isolation.

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Child Abuse#Olive Crest Receives#Mgm#Olive Crest Nevada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Spindletop receives $2M in grant funding

The Spindletop Center earlier this summer was chosen to receive $2 million to advance the center’s mission. The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be split over the next two years. It will be used to “aid Spindletop Center’s current...
KidsGuard Online

MHS BAD Club Receives Grant from Project Prevent

Bearkatz Against Drugs (B.A.D) and sponsor Kristy Sanders are excited to announce that they received a $1,500 grant from Project Prevent for the upcoming school year in order to fund tobacco and nicotine education throughout their school and community. Project Prevent, housed at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, is the statewide youth...
Addison County, VTsuncommunitynews.com

Animal shelter receives $4,000 grant from Cerf Fund

MIDDLEBURY | Homeward Bound, the Addison County Humane Society, has received a $4,000 grant from the Walter Cerf Community Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation that will be used to support the delivery of these services as an expansion of the shelter’s Pet CORE (Community Outreach Resources & Education) program.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Jackson Medical Mall program receives $5M grant from USDA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation’s Double Up Food Bucks Mississippi (DUFBMS) has been awarded a $61.5 million nutrition incentive grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The foundation was one of only 20 programs across the country to receive the grant. DUFBMS encourages shoppers participating...
CharitiesCitizen Tribune

Ridin’ High receives quality of life grant from Reeve Foundation

Ridin’ High, Inc., a PATH-Certified Therapeutic Riding Center, announced that it has been awarded a grant as part of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2021 Direct Effect Quality of Life grants. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with...
Nevada StateKDWN

Nursing Shortage In Nevada Hospitals May Redirect Ambulances

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada hospitals are seeing a severe shortage of nurses, and some northern Nevada hospitals are nearly out of staffed beds for patients. State health officials said Thursday that Nevada, like much of the country, is grappling with a nursing shortage. Nevada had a shortage of nurses even before the pandemic, when each wave of the virus drove some to leave the profession. Dr. Chris Lake with the Nevada Hospital Association said Thursday the issue has been compounded by the number of people who are unvaccinated and end up in the hospital and evacuations of a northern Nevada hospital because of a wildfire that pushed patients into other already-crowded hospitals.
Agriculturemountainvalleynewspaper.com

Veteran Farmer Receives Grant

By Bonita Wilborn Local farmer and veteran Chad Gregg of Fort Payne recently received a grant award from Tractor Supply Company for his business, Gregg Farms.Gregg Farms raises grass-fed Katahdin sheep for commercial use without the use of chemicals. Chad Gregg served in the Marines for six years and was…
wbiw.com

Indiana Land Protection Alliance receives grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust

INDIANA – The Indiana Land Protection Alliance (ILPA) has received a $50,000 grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. “This grant will be used to create strength and resilience within Indiana’s land trust community,” said ILPA’s Board President, Joe Tutterrow. “Together, Indiana land trusts protect over 120,000 acres of our state’s most significant land, water, and cultural resources.”
Florence, SCrichmondobserver

McLeod Health Foundation receives grants totaling $1.225M from The Duke Endowment

FLORENCE, S.C. — The McLeod Health Foundation has received two grants from The Duke Endowment totaling $1,225,000 to provide home-based primary care to patients in rural communities through nurse-facilitated telehealth as well as expand school-based telehealth programs in five rural counties in South Carolina. These grants support the mission of...
Lake County, FLsltablet.com

United Way Now Transports South Lake Veterans Received A Grant From LiveWell Foundation To Fund Bus Transportation

United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties has received a grant for $122,856 from the LiveWell Foundation to fund a transportation bus and program for South Lake Veterans. The “rolling American flag” in tribute to all of our Veterans will begin transporting Veterans on Friday, Sept. 3rd. Picking up passengers at the Clermont Veteran Clinic, the United Way of Lake and Sumter Veteran bus will make regular trips to the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, a forty-plus mile trip many Veterans are unable to make on their own.
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Medical ministry clinic receives grant

Surry Medical Ministries Clinic recently received word it has been awarded a $49,992 grant from the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to expand healthcare to underserved communities. The two organizations awarded grants to five of the 70 free...
Bark River, MIthebaycities.com

Bark River-Harris Schools receives grant from M&M Community Foundation

Bark River – Harris Schools will launch a “Literary Ladies” book club because of the selection by the M&M Area Community Foundation (MMACF) to receive a $3,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle Endowment Fund. The grant funding will be used to purchase books for three specific book clubs – upper elementary, junior high and high school. Each club will meet 4 – 6 times throughout this coming school year to discuss the books. Dr. Kristina Hansen, Bark River – Harris Schools Student Success Coordinator, submitted the grant application to the Community Foundation for consideration. She stated “The selected literature will have strong female characters and themes that connect to issues facing young women. These rich literary experiences will allow these students to increase their reading comprehension skills, public speaking abilities, and critical thinking capabilities. ”The announcement was made during an in-service day at the school. Paula Gruszynski, MMACF Executive Director, made the award presentation.
AdvocacyMaui News

Community Clinic of Maui receives grant from Kaiser Permanente

Community Clinic of Maui is among the recipients of Kaiser Permanente’s $143,000 grant to four safety net organizations that are focused on expanding virtual care to low-income and homeless communities across the state. Through its support of the Virtual Care Innovation Network, Kaiser Permanente is bringing together community-based organizations, such...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Manor Crest Foundation completes Yates Community Endowment grant project

PENN YAN – The Manor Crest Foundation has successfully completed the Yates County Community Endowment Grant Project. The grant was awarded in June 2020 for $5,000 for the project entitled, “Communication with a Twist.” It was designed around an overwhelming need for electronics to facilitate communication within the Foundation’s two facilities: the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, a skilled nursing facility, and Clinton Crest Manor, an adult home, both located in Penn Yan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy