This oversize load on Highway 21 in Faribault it not something you see every day! I am pretty sure this qualifies as an "oversize load" in Minnesota department of Transportation terminology! Wednesday afternoon I left the lobby at Reliance Bank and noticed all the Faribault police cars and officers blocking and directing traffic. My first thought was that there was an accident and then I saw this semi hauling this big long piece of machinery with a number of escort vehicles.