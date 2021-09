Although utility providers and communication companies are working to restore water, sewer service, electricity, phone and internet service, damage assessment and recovery efforts in Terrebonne in the wake of Hurricane Ida are proceeding much slower than hoped as a result. Damage assessment reports that have been filed in the Emergency Operations Center today indicate substantial and wide-spread structure damage throughout the parish, particularly in Terrebonne’s bayou communities. In these areas, damage to residences rendered about 60% of them unsafe for human habitation. In these areas road clearing efforts are underway.