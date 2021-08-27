Cancel
Chargers' Daniel, Stick still vying to be Herbert's backup

By JOE REEDY
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleCOSTA MESA, Calif. -- Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have very few questions to settle heading into the Los Angeles Chargers' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. But determining who will back up quarterback Justin Herbert remains unclear. Chase Daniel will start and play...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

