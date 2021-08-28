Cancel
Marin County, CA

26 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Unvaccinated Marin County Elementary School Teacher: CDC

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA COVID-19 outbreak at a Marin County elementary school is a case study in how highly contagious the delta variant is. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an unvaccinated teacher felt sick in May and assumed they had allergies. School policy required them to be masked, but the teacher removed their mask to read aloud, and within days, half of the 24 students tested positive.

