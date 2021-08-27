Colorado spot ranked one of best 'destination resorts' in country
The hot streak continues for Colorado Springs when it comes national rankings and this time, the honor is courtesy of Garden of the Gods Resort. USA Today recently released another round of '10 Best' winners related to hotels, resorts, and spas around the country and Garden of the Gods Resort got several nods, best known for offering its guests a stunning view of the rock formations at a nearby park of the same namesake.www.outtherecolorado.com
Comments / 0