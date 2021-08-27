Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado spot ranked one of best 'destination resorts' in country

By Spencer McKee
outtherecolorado.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot streak continues for Colorado Springs when it comes national rankings and this time, the honor is courtesy of Garden of the Gods Resort. USA Today recently released another round of '10 Best' winners related to hotels, resorts, and spas around the country and Garden of the Gods Resort got several nods, best known for offering its guests a stunning view of the rock formations at a nearby park of the same namesake.

www.outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Resorts#Hotels#Luxury Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy