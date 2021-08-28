Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles at Jets preseason score, takeaways: New York completes last-second Hail Mary to set up 31-31 tie game

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles and Jets are both starting over in 2021: New coaches, new starting quarterbacks and new expectations. On Friday night, they had another big similarity in their final preseason game of the year: The same score! Squaring off roughly three months before their scheduled regular-season matchup, Philadelphia and New York played to a 31-31 tie (preseason games no longer go to overtime), capped by a bomb of a last-minute Hail Mary touchdown pass by Jets backup James Morgan.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Preseason Games#American Football#Veterans Boston Scott#Philly#Nyjets#Arcega Whiteside#The Atlanta Falcons#The Carolina Panthers#Tds Live#Eagleseverywhere#Ricohtweets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Eagles get some breakthrough performances in 31-31 tie with Jets

It was doubtful this final preseason game would be played at all as a huge downpour flooded the field an hour before the scheduled start— but two hours later, the MetLife grounds were dry enough to carry on. I guess I owe an apology to the New Jersey Sports Authority, which I had criticized previously for lousy drain design and turf management.
NFL6abc

Hail Morgan! Jets rally to tie Eagles 31-31 as time expires

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- - The ball left James Morgan's right hand, zipped through the thick MetLife Stadium air and somehow landed in Kenny Yeboah's hands for a touchdown as time expired. The New York Jets went wild, celebrating the 49-yard Hail Mary toss. And then Josh Adams ran in...
NFLPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Hail Morgan! Here’s what Jets said about ‘crazy’ last-second TD pass that stunned Eagles

No one was more thrilled by James Morgan and Kenny Yeboah’s last-second theatrics against the Eagles on Friday night at MetLife Stadium than their Jets teammates. In a highlight clip of Morgan’s 49-yard Hail Mary pass to Yeboah, an ecstatic Zach Wilson, who did not play, is shown bouncing down the sidelines giving high-fives. A huge grin spread across running back Ty Johnson’s face In a postgame press conference when asked about the wild finish to the preseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles pull off surprising trade but don’t gain much

Well, this one came out of nowhere. On the final day that teams are granted to announce who’s made their 53-man roster, the Philadelphia Eagles announce a trade. Calm down. We’re not talking about Zach Ertz, Derek Barnett, or Andre Dillard. Believe it or not, Howie Roseman has found draft...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Identified As Potential Trade Partner for Eagles’ Former First-Round OT

After restructuring the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and new linebacker Joe Schobert, the Steelers find themselves with some newfound salary cap space. Though much of that money is already spoken for when it comes to in-season injury insurance, a 16-man expanded practice squad and more, the Steelers find themselves in a better position to be able to add another piece or two to the Steelers’ roster prior to the start of the regular season, which is what general manager Kevin Colbert likes to do historically.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz breaks silence on trade drama with Eagles

All offseason long trade speculation swirled around Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. The assumption was that at some point, he would be dealt somewhere else. With the regular season a little more than a week away, Ertz has remained with the Eagles and on Wednesday he spoke about the matter for the first time this year. The mood between he and Philly has seemed to change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy