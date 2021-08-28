Eagles at Jets preseason score, takeaways: New York completes last-second Hail Mary to set up 31-31 tie game
The Eagles and Jets are both starting over in 2021: New coaches, new starting quarterbacks and new expectations. On Friday night, they had another big similarity in their final preseason game of the year: The same score! Squaring off roughly three months before their scheduled regular-season matchup, Philadelphia and New York played to a 31-31 tie (preseason games no longer go to overtime), capped by a bomb of a last-minute Hail Mary touchdown pass by Jets backup James Morgan.www.cbssports.com
