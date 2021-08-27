Cancel
Magoffin County, KY

SHERIFF AUDIT RELEASED

By Submitted
salyersvilleindependent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2018 financial statement of Magoffin County Sheriff Carson Montgomery. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.

salyersvilleindependent.com

