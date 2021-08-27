FEMA PROJECT BLUNDER: Trees cut in error on private property
BLOOMINGTON – While many in Magoffin County and across the region have waited months for crews to show up to clean up and remove debris from the ice storm, the crew made an unwelcomed stop at one location on North River Road, with a local family and county officials still trying to evaluate the sheer magnitude of the damages incurred when crews cut a number of trees on private property and not included in the FEMA project.salyersvilleindependent.com
