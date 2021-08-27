State Fair Names Celebrity Judges for Big Tex Choice Awards

It’s time to discover who will name the winners of the 17th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards, and the State Fair of Texas has lined up some familiar faces to pick the winners. This year, a total of 43 entries were submitted, then narrowed down to 32 semi-finalists — 19 savory and 13 sweet entries. Of these 32 entries, 10 entries will compete live in the final round at this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards event. The members of the judging panel will be faced with the difficult task of deciding which food concoctions will take home the titles of “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”