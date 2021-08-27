Cancel
Salyersville, KY

BUY A CHANCE TO WIN A CAR, HELP THE COMMUNITY

By Submitted
salyersvilleindependent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Community Day is canceled, people can still purchase a ticket for a chance to win a 2009 Ford Focus, with tickets available now until September 9 from either Salyersville National Bank branch (just go through the drive-thru) or from any nonprofit group member that was participating in Community Day. Tickets are $10 each, the same price people who have paid for admission to the event, which would have entered them for a chance for the car. Donations can also be made at the Good Giving Link, https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/communityday.

salyersvilleindependent.com

