Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Jury convicts Mobile doctor of writing illegal prescriptions

By Brendan Kirby
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal jury Friday found a Mobile doctor guilty of writing illegal prescriptions for painkillers.

The jury found Dr. Chykeetra “Che Che” Maltbia guilty of 15 counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Prosecutors alleged that Dr. Maltbia wrote oxycodone prescriptions without a legitimate medical reason and outside the usual course of professional practice.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley told FOX10 News his client would appeal.

“Extremely disappointed,” he said. “I respect the jury’s decision.”

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock on Thursday threw out two of the criminal counts against Maltbia and earlier had dismissed health care fraud counts. Knizley said that would impact calculation of advisory guidelines that will play a role in sentencing. But he added that he not sure what the recommendation will be.

“Some factors, we don’t know yet. … I think it will probably be in the 50-to-70-month range,” he said.

Maltbia’s father, Leroy Ray Dotson, left the courthouse on Thursday a free man after the judge ruled prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to send any of the charges to the jury.

“It was a great relief to Mr. Dotson,” defense lawyer Andrew Jones told FOX10 News on Friday. “Mr. Dotson was very elated, and he can move on with his life.”

MORE MOBILE Co. NEWS

  • Updated 39 min ago
  • Updated 58 min ago
  • Updated 13 hrs ago
  • Updated 1 hr ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyN8J_0bfGk6cm00
  • Updated Aug 27, 2021
  • Updated 13 hrs ago
  • Updated Aug 27, 2021
  • Updated Aug 27, 2021
  • Updated Aug 27, 2021
  • Updated Aug 26, 2021

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CNN

CNN

638K+
Followers
96K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescriptions#Oxycodone#Mobile Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Towson, MDPosted by
CNN

1 student, 2 people shot overnight on Towson University campus

TOWSON, Md. — A Towson University student and two other people were shot overnight on the campus, university officials said. Baltimore County police said a group of people gathered around 2 a.m. Saturday in Freedom Square, near academic buildings. "It wasn't a university sanctioned or approved event," said Sean Welsh,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
CNN

It could be weeks before some parts of Louisiana have power restored

(CNN) — Some of the areas in Louisiana that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ida could be looking at more than three weeks before power is restored, Entergy Louisiana said. They include the parishes of Lafourche, Plaquemines with the exception of Belle Chasse, St. Charles, Terrebonne and part of Jefferson, the utility company said on its website. Those areas might not have electricity until September 29, Entergy estimated.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Hemingway would have no words for this moment in America

Jane Carr writes that this summer that began with hope is now transforming into an autumn of anxiety -- with the Afghanistan withdrawal, Texas's extreme abortion law, rising Covid cases amid a return to school and Hurricane Ida only the latest in a week when our American dystopias became all too real. With commentary on Afghanistan, Texas, Ida, Covid fears on campus, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Labor Day for moms and more.
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

Video of Ethiopia massacre shows soldiers documenting executions

A CNN investigation in April 2021, in collaboration with Amnesty International, exposed the horror of a massacre perpetrated by Ethiopian soldiers in Mahibere Dego in the mountains of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where government troops are battling regional forces. CNN has obtained and verified new images, confirming not only the identity of the victims but the army unit of the perpetrators. CNN’s Nima Elbagir reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy