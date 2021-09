Over the last 18 months, we have all seen massive changes to our lives as COVID-19 disrupted how we work, go to school and connect with our friends and family. With the development of three successful vaccines, we all hoped this summer would be the season to put this pandemic behind us. Sadly, that has not been the reality and COVID is still a threat — but even worse. Cases and severity are on the rise, hospital beds are filling, and people of all ages are dying, including pregnant women and babies. The delta variant is rapidly spreading in communities across Kansas and leaving destruction in its wake.