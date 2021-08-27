Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Grand Strand Humane Shelter finds temporary location as building undergoes repairs

By WMBF News
myhorrynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Strand Humane Society will have a new home at least for the next couple of months. The animal rescue organization had been looking for a temporary location to move all of its animals after officials said there was a pest issue at the current location on Mr. Joe White Avenue. The city of Myrtle Beach also said that the current building has started to “deteriorate significantly.”

