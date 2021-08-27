Lady Green Wave edges out Pinewood
The Summerville Girls Tennis team claimed a victory over Pinewood Prep Aug. 25 to jump out to a 2-0 start this season. The Lady Green Wave made the short trip to Pinewood and battled for a 5-4 victory. Pinewood’s Jessica Osborne won the No. 1 singles court 6-0, 6-0 while Victoria Vietri took Summerville’s Audre Jacks into a tie-breaker before winning the No. 2 court 6-3, 6-7, 10-8. Summerville swept the rest of the singles courts, getting victories from Grace Hough (6-1, 6-4), Lauren Howard (6-2, 6-1), Addie Kriese (6-1, 6-1) and Chandler Roark (6-2, 6-2).www.postandcourier.com
