Well, Devin Funchess is Gone

By Total Packers
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was interesting. Funchess, a wide receiver that played for Michigan and was drafted in the second round by the Panthers in 2015. Back in April of 2020, Funchess was added to the roster to bolster the relatively weak WR pool for Green Bay, but he opted to sit last season out due to COVID — which was a right afforded to him via a player’s agreement.

