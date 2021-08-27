Ida Takes Aim

The mercury barely reached 90° in Evansville this afternoon (marking our 5th straight day in the 90s) before showers and storms dropped temperatures nearly 20° in just under 2 hours. Drier weather is expected to persist through the evening ahead though and if you have plans outdoors this evening, you're in luck - the rain-cooled air will remain simple that, cool. Temperatures around dinnertime will have rebounded into the upper 70s before dipping toward the mid 70s around 10PM and eventually to 72° by the predawn hours Saturday. Saturday and Sunday however, are expected to be anything but cool; temperatures will again soar into the mid to low 90s area wide both days with a stray shower or two each afternoon.