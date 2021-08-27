Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Ida Takes Aim

By Cameron Hopman
wevv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mercury barely reached 90° in Evansville this afternoon (marking our 5th straight day in the 90s) before showers and storms dropped temperatures nearly 20° in just under 2 hours. Drier weather is expected to persist through the evening ahead though and if you have plans outdoors this evening, you're in luck - the rain-cooled air will remain simple that, cool. Temperatures around dinnertime will have rebounded into the upper 70s before dipping toward the mid 70s around 10PM and eventually to 72° by the predawn hours Saturday. Saturday and Sunday however, are expected to be anything but cool; temperatures will again soar into the mid to low 90s area wide both days with a stray shower or two each afternoon.

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Great Lakes#Gulf Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy