Samsung Galaxy Z Series and New Accessories Available Now In-Store and Online
Several new Samsung products are available for purchase now in Samsung Experience Stores, online, and at several major retail partners across Canada. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will likely be one of the most sought-after cell phones released this year. It is available with two choices for storage, which are 256GB and 512GB. Both are available in Phantom Black and the 256GB model is also available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Green. The devices are priced at $2,269.99 and $2,409.99 respectively.www.cgmagonline.com
